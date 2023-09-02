CSU-Pueblo thrashes Midwestern State

CSU-Pueblo got the Philip Vigil era started on a good note with a 37-8 victory over Midwestern State.

Using an up-tempo offense, the Thunderwolves scored on their opening possession on a touchdown run by Kiahn Martinez.

After a turnover-riddled end to the first quarter, CSU-Pueblo blew the game open when Chance Fuller found Tyler Dvorak for a touchdown to give the T-Wolves a 17-0 lead. They never looked back.

The Thunderwolves will travel to Grand Valley State in week 2.