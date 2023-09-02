Artists gather in Manitou Springs for 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day weekend, artists and community members gathered at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs for the 49th Annual Labor Day Weekend Art Festival.

The event spans the entire weekend from Sept. 2-4, and it's a gathering of creators that's been hosted by the Commonwheel Artist's Co-op since 1974.

Those who attended the event could stop by various vendor booths showcasing their art.

The booths are filled by potters, jewelers, painters, photographers and other creators that have been selected by the Commonwheel jury. Artists with their work on display had to apply to have their art shown at the festival.

In addition to amazing artwork, community members can also stop by food vendors and also listen to live music.

The event is happening Sept. 2, 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.