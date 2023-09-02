2023 Labor Day Baloon Glow kicks off in remembrance of local hot air ballooning legend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This year's Baloon Glow features a drone show, kid's mutton busting and other activities, live music and plenty of vendors.

The event is hosted in Memorial park and opens at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday Sept. 2 and 3. The Baloon Glow starts at 7 p.m., which is when the balloons will inflate and light up, staying on the ground for guests to see.

The event is hosted in remembrance of Dewey Reinhard, a local hot-air ballooning legend who passed away this year. According to event organizer Scott Appelman with Hot Apple Productions, the event began with Reinhard 47 years ago. Now, Appleman, a hot air balloon pilot himself, is taking it over.

"[He] was the reason why we're here," Appelman said. "And he had come to talk to us to make sure we could continue on this legacy."

The event also runs in the morning, with a "Labor Day Lift-Off" at 7 a.m., though the park opens at 5:30 A.M. for events and food.

"This is a huge team effort, you know?" Appelman said. "Our company, Hot Apple Productions, as well as Colorado Springs Sports Corp, it's a big effort putting this event on. And there's about 20 of us that really put all the nuts and bolts together, all the vendors, the sponsors, the balloons, the pilots, the crews, and of course, all the community that comes out and supports us and enjoys it."