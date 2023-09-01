The US economy continued to add jobs at a robust pace last month

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The monthly job total came in similar to last month’s job gains; however, the July total was revised down by 30,000 jobs to 157,000. June was revised down significantly as well, from 185,000 to 105,000.

Economists were expecting total job gains of 170,000, according to Refinitiv.

The August number is still a slowdown from the past two years of blockbuster job growth, and comes as the Federal Reserve aims to bring down inflation without triggering mass joblessness.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly jumped to 3.8% from 3.5%. It’s calmly drifted between 3.4% and 3.7% since March 2022, and economists had projected it would hold steady at 3.5%.

“With 187,000 new jobs added in August 2023 and unemployment at 3.8%, after red-hot post-pandemic hiring, we are seeing a slow glide into a cooler labor market this Labor Day weekend,” said Becky Frankiewicz, president and chief commercial officer of ManpowerGroup, in a statement. “With ‘pandemic paranoia’ about hiring lingering, companies are continuing to hold on to their workers, remembering how hard it was to rehire.”

The monthly jobs report is composed of two surveys to measure employment levels and activity: one that surveys businesses about employment, hours and earnings; and the other of households to obtain the labor force status of the population with demographic details.

The unemployment rate comes from the latter, which is often volatile: The last time (outside of the onset of the pandemic) when the United States saw such a large swing upward in the unemployment rate was in May, when it jumped 0.3 percentage points to 3.7% but stepped back down the two following months.

Driving the increase in unemployment in August, according to the BLS report, was an increase in people who lost their jobs and those who completed temporary jobs. That cohort rose by 294,000 to 2.9 million in August, offsetting a decrease of 280,000 in July. The number of new entrants to the workforce edged higher to 597,000.

The labor force participation rate rose to 62.8%, the highest it’s been since the onset of the pandemic.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.