PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, Pueblo West High School students showed off their school spirit during a pep rally ahead of the 2023 Pigskin Classic.

Friday at CSU Pueblo, the Cyclones will take on the Pueblo County Hornets in the annual football match. The Cyclones have been undefeated for the last six years.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

