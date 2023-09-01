Skip to Content
Fort Carson’s ‘Dog Splash’ pool day happens September 9

Bicho_raro from Getty Images
Published 2:16 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - The 13th annual Dog Splash hosted by the Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation is just around the corner.

Fort Carson officials say the event marks the end of the summer outdoor pool season for the Ellis Outdoor Pool. Soldiers, family members, and all other Department of Defense ID card holders are invited to bring their dogs to the pool to enjoy a dip before it's drained.

Participation costs $3 per dog. Owners are required to show proof of current rabies vaccination for all pets. Fort Carson breed restriction policy applies.

For more information contact the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-7525.  After hours, please contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at 526-5500 and ask for the On-Call Public Affairs Officer.

KRDO News

