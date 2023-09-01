Colorado Springs woman left with questions surrounding her husband’s death in a parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs woman is grappling with the sudden loss of her husband after he was hit and killed while walking out of a grocery store near their home.

Thursday morning, the Colorado Springs Police responded to the King Soopers parking lot off Academy Blvd. and Woodmen Rd. According to police, a white sedan turned into the parking lot and struck the pedestrian. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man pinned under the sedan, dead.

The victim's wife identified him as Marcus Bogart.

Joann Bogart said she was desperately trying to get in touch with Bogart when she checked the neighborhood watch social media app Nextdoor. That's when she discovered there had been an accident at the store her husband was supposed to be at. It was that moment Joann said she realized something was terribly wrong.

"Before he left that morning, the last thing I said to him or was able to was I love you," said Joann.

Right now the circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear - but investigators don't believe alcohol or speed are involved.

It's that uncertainty that Joann said is devastating. She told KRDO she wants answers on what led up to her husband's death.

Joann is left to wait for the investigation to end and to begin coming to terms with the fact that she's forced to live alone without the man she loves.