Colorado Springs Police still searching for 24-year-old man reported missing in 2012

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been more than 11 years since Leval Storey was last seen alive. The Colorado Springs Police Department began investigating his disappearance on Sept. 1, 2012.

According to CSPD, the 24-year-old was last seen on Aug. 28, 2012. His disappearance is considered suspicious.

Storey, who also went by the nickname New York, is described as being 5’9’’, approximately 147 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was known to wear clothing with the name “New York” on it.

CSPD

Anyone with information is asked to contact please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.