Pueblo man arrested on 23 felony robbery and theft charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested 30-year-old Randy Coble on 23 felony charges.

According to the PPD, the charges included 21 robbery charges, one attempted robbery charge, and one motor vehicle theft charge. Many of the cases were robberies of convenience stores, the PPD said.

