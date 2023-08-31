Skip to Content
News

Pueblo man arrested on 23 felony robbery and theft charges

PPD
By
Published 3:03 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested 30-year-old Randy Coble on 23 felony charges.

According to the PPD, the charges included 21 robbery charges, one attempted robbery charge, and one motor vehicle theft charge. Many of the cases were robberies of convenience stores, the PPD said.

If you have information about any of these incidents, contact the Pueblo Police Dept. at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542- 7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content