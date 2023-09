Students at Pueblo County high school Thursday afternoon showed their school spirit during a pep rally. The Hornets will play Pueblo West in the Pigskin Classic Friday night at CSU Pueblo. Kickoff is set for seven o'clock. Pueblo County has not beaten the Cyclones since 2016.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

