New Colorado laws improve communication services in prison, access to court proceedings

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, Sept. 1, two new laws will go into effect that are meant to improve communication between inmates and their loved ones and the public's access to court proceedings.

Under HB23-1133, Cost Of Phone Calls For Persons In Custody, the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) must provide free voice, video, and electronic messaging communication services to people who are incarcerated and in DOC custody in either a correctional facility or a private prison. According to state legislators, the new law reduces the cost of phone calls by 25%.

“Maintaining meaningful connections with friends and family helps incarcerated people envision a full life outside of the carceral system,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, sponsor of HB23-1133, in a press release. “Eliminating the costs of prison phone calls for incarcerated people and their loved ones will help restore hope for those in our corrections system. I am proud to champion this legislation, a low-cost effort to reduce the likelihood of recidivism and help people maintain dignity while incarcerated.”

HB23-1182, Remote Public Access To Criminal Court Proceedings, requires all Colorado courts to provide remote access options for the public to observe any criminal court proceedings taking place in any open court. The court must post links for remote observation on its website to make it easier for the public to access the court proceedings unless a court order prohibits the public from observing the case.

The law does not require courts to provide remote participation for plaintiffs, defendants, prosecutors, and other judicial personnel.