Details on the 2023 Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend, multiple balloons will be taking to the sky over Colorado Springs for the annual Labor Day Lift Off!

The three-day event - which is the biggest hot air balloon festival in the state - includes early morning hot air balloon flights, food, a 5k race, evening balloon glows, and more.

For more details on the schedule, click here.

The Labor Day Lift Off is a free event. There are ticketed experiences available, including tickets for the lift off lounge and ballon rides.

Traffic around Memorial Park will be impacted due to temporary road closures from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. daily and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Below are additional details on the closures:

E. Pikes Peak Ave. between S. Hancock Ave. and N. Union Ave. (closed to all traffic)

N. Union Blvd. between E. Pikes Peak Ave. and Eastlake Rd. (closed to all traffic)

S. Hancock Ave. between E. Pikes Peak Ave. and E. Vermijo Ave. (closed to all traffic)

All streets and alleys running north to south between E. Kiowa St. and E. Pikes Peak Ave. from S. Hancock Ave. to N. Union Blvd. (closed to thru traffic)

E. Cucharras St. and E. Vermijo Ave. between S. Cedar St. and S. Hancock Ave. (closed to thru traffic)

Interior Park Road: Farragut Ave. between Hancock Ave. and Pikes Peak Ave. (closed to thru traffic)

Interior Park Road: Sports Drive between Hancock Ave. and Farragut Ave. (closed to thru traffic)

For public parking information, click here.

For more general information on the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, click here.