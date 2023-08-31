Skip to Content
18-year-old mother arrested in Fremont County on charge of child abuse resulting in death

Shealee Smith
FCSO
Shealee Smith
By
Published 3:32 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) arrested an 18-year-old mother earlier this month on the charges of child abuse resulting in death and reckless endangerment.

According to the FCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Broadway in Penrose on Aug. 6, 2023, for a non-responsive six-month-old infant. Once on scene, Penrose Fire Department personnel advised the deputies the infant had died and requested detectives to respond, the FCSO said.

The sheriff's office said its investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for the infant's mother, 18-year-old Shealee Smith of Pueblo. She was arrested on Aug. 31 on the aforementioned charges. She was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The FCSO said this is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

