Travel Alert issued for I-15 from Prospect Rd. in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Timnath Police Department is issuing a travel alert for I-25 from Prospect Rd. in Fort Collins.

To refresh lane lines on I-25 in Fort Collins, a full closure of the northbound I-25 on-ramp from Prospect Rd. will take place from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, until 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1.

Officials stated northbound I-25 on-ramp traffic from Prospect Rd. should go south on I-25 to Exit 265/Harmony Road, turn left, and then continue back onto northbound I-25.