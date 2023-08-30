Skip to Content
Travel Alert issued for I-15 from Prospect Rd. in Fort Collins

Timnath Police Department
By
Published 2:04 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Timnath Police Department is issuing a travel alert for I-25 from Prospect Rd. in Fort Collins. 

To refresh lane lines on I-25 in Fort Collins, a full closure of the northbound I-25 on-ramp from Prospect Rd. will take place from 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, until 5:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1. 

Officials stated northbound I-25 on-ramp traffic from Prospect Rd. should go south on I-25 to Exit 265/Harmony Road, turn left, and then continue back onto northbound I-25.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

