Labor Day weekend sites and attractions at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado State Fair is still in full swing, and this Labor Day weekend is ushering in some new sites and attractions.

Pueblo Chile Day

The Greater Pueblo Chamber and Visit Pueblo are celebrating Pueblo Chile Day at the State Fair on Saturday, September 2.

There will be farm stand maps, fresh, certified Pueblo Chile being roasted, and handmade Pueblo Chile wraps being prepared.

The Pueblo Chile Booth will open at 11 a.m., in addition to the chile roasting also beginning at 11 a.m.

World Slopper Eating Championship

Don’t forget about the World Slopper Eating Contest on September 2, as well, as the nation’s top-ranked eaters compete at 3 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage (1001 Beulah Ave.).

With each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline, eaters will have eight minutes to consume as many sloppers as possible, and the eater who consumes the most sloppers within the competition wins.

The Colorado Beef Sloppers, a staple in Pueblo, consists of 1/4 lb. of Colorado ground beef, topped off with a slice of cheese, and served on a bottom bun and smothered in Pueblo green chile.

Information Booths

If sloppy eating isn’t your thing, there are always information booths to encourage eventgoers to get outside and explore Colorado.

Join the Explore Colorado Building, presented by The Colorado Tourism Office, to learn about exciting places to discover in Colorado and visit Colorado’s Parks & Wildlife for interactive wildlife trivia, information to encourage people to get outdoors, and how to recreate responsibly when doing so.

Explore Colorado Building and Visit Pueblo Booth Hours

Thursday, August 31: 3-7 p.m.

Friday, September 1-Sunday, September 3: 11a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, September 4: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Info Booth

Friday, September 1- Monday, September 4

Location: Explore Colorado Building

Time: Between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on the weekends

Chalk Art Mural

Finally, muralists Tia Monson will be creating a spicy chalk art mural paying homage to the Pueblo Chile pepper where festivalgoers can add their own artistic flair.

The mural painting will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1-3.

For more information about the Colorado State Fair, visit the link here.