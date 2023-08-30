Colorado State Patrol asks drivers to plan a sober ride ahead of Labor Day weekend

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- As Labor Day approaches, that means cookouts, parties, and a long weekend for everyone to enjoy. In light of the holiday weekend, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking drivers to plan ahead for a sober driver.

According to CSP, last year in 2022, impaired driving was the top causal factor for fatal crashes in Colorado–a 6% increase over 2021.

Looking at CSP crash data from 2022, there was a three-way tie for the top holiday for impaired driving-caused crashes with St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day each having about 23 crashes.

When looking at a four-year period (2019-2022), Fourth of July was the top holiday (101 crashes), and Labor Day came in the second spot (74 crashes), according to the CSP.

Regarding impaired driving crashes investigated by the CSP, alcohol remained the largest impairment type, but the CSP stated Colorado is also seeing a rise in marijuana and drug combination-caused crashes.

If you do come across a suspected impaired driver, pull over, call CSP at 277, and be prepared to provide the following information: location and direction of travel for the driver, the make, model, and license plate, along with the concerning driving behavior that you witnessed.