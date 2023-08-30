Skip to Content
Annual meadow closures begin Sept. 1 for Elk Rut Season at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park
Published 10:44 AM

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Starting Sept. 1, annual meadow closures will go into effect at the Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) to prevent the disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating season, also known as the elk rut. 

The closures will be in place between 5 p.m. to 10 a.m., according to officials with RMNP. 

Areas that will be closed will include meadow areas in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. 

During the specified hours, RMNP officials stated these areas will be closed to all travel on foot or via horseback off established roadways and established trails. 

Meanwhile, fishing locations along the Fall River, Thompson River, and Colorado River that are accessed by walking through closed areas, will be closed to fishing between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. 

These closures will remain in place through October 31.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

