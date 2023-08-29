Suspect involved in July 2023 shooting now in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A suspect involved in a shooting from July of 2023 is now in custody.

On Saturday, July 1, members with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs.

Upon arrival, they found a woman who had been shot in the neck while driving in her car and transported her to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

While on the scene, officers reported contacting and detaining the passenger, James Andrew Boswell.

The CSPD reported Boswell was found to be in possession of a firearm, but with no information on who had shot the woman, the CSPD reported releasing Boswell.

On Sunday, July 2, the CSPD Assault Unit took over investigation efforts.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that Andrew Boswell had intentionally shot the victim, and on Thursday, July 10, an arrest warrant was obtained for Boswell for Attempted Second Degree Murder, a class 3 felony, and Assault in the First Degree, a class 3 felony.

That’s when members of the Assault Unit, Armed Violent Offenders Unit, and the Fugitive Unit started actively searching for Boswell.

Tuesday, August 29, detectives confirmed that Boswell had been taken into custody in Oklahoma by the Mannford Police Department on Friday, August 18.

According to the police report, Boswell failed to stop for Mannford police after committing a traffic violation. A short pursuit ensued, resulting in Boswell’s car losing control and crashing into a field.

After a brief foot chase, Boswell was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Creek County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma.