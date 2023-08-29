Ramps at I-25 at Fontanero St. reopen Aug. 29

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is announcing that the I-25 northbound off-ramp and the I-25 southbound on-ramp at the Fontanero Street interchange has reopened as of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

City officials stated the Centennial Boulevard Extension Project is nearing completion of work under the I-25 bridge over Fontanero Street.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Fontanero Street under I-25 remains open, but one lane will be open in each direction on Fontanero Street as work on signalizing the intersection continues. Trail access, however, remains open through construction.

The traffic configuration will allow for the installation of a new interchange signal.