Skip to Content
News

Ramps at I-25 at Fontanero St. reopen Aug. 29

Centennial Boulevard Extension Project
City of Colorado Springs
Centennial Boulevard Extension Project
By
New
Published 9:20 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is announcing that the I-25 northbound off-ramp and the I-25 southbound on-ramp at the Fontanero Street interchange has reopened as of Tuesday, Aug. 29.

City officials stated the Centennial Boulevard Extension Project is nearing completion of work under the I-25 bridge over Fontanero Street.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Fontanero Street under I-25 remains open, but one lane will be open in each direction on Fontanero Street as work on signalizing the intersection continues. Trail access, however, remains open through construction.

The traffic configuration will allow for the installation of a new interchange signal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content