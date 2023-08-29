Pueblo West Metro District launches ‘Community Conversations Campaign’ to better engage with residents

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo West Metropolitan District has launched its Community Conversations Campaign–a program designed to show the District's pledge to increase community access, be transparent, and work together with residents to make things better.

According to officials with the Pueblo West Metropolitan District, the Community Conversations Campaign has two straightforward goals to better connect with Pueblo West residents:

Widen the doors to local government, ensuring leaders not only listen, but also act on what residents have to say if possible.

Prove that Metro District leaders take resident feedback seriously, applying sensible methods to understand what's going on and how people feel about it.

Officials added the following plan on how they plan on working to make sure they meet those needs:

Community Conversations” town hall meetings: Meet Board members and Metro District leaders at nothing-off-limits events. All Board members are involved, leading their own events and sharing their opinions.

Meet Board members and Metro District leaders at nothing-off-limits events. All Board members are involved, leading their own events and sharing their opinions. Increased access at Board meetings: We've changed the schedule to suit you, beginning our meetings at 6 p.m. We’re also adding a second public comment period for more dialogue with residents.

We've changed the schedule to suit you, beginning our meetings at 6 p.m. We’re also adding a second public comment period for more dialogue with residents. Community Relations Office: Stop by for a one-on-one chat and a cup of coffee with our community relations manager. We have an open-door policy during designated business hours, and these talks could lead to real change.

Stop by for a one-on-one chat and a cup of coffee with our community relations manager. We have an open-door policy during designated business hours, and these talks could lead to real change. Enhanced digital communication: We’re redesigning the District's website with a mobile-first approach, creating more opportunities to join in on social media, simulcasting Board meetings on Facebook, and sending direct alerts via the “Pueblo West Alerts” text message system.

We’re redesigning the District's website with a mobile-first approach, creating more opportunities to join in on social media, simulcasting Board meetings on Facebook, and sending direct alerts via the “Pueblo West Alerts” text message system. Text message and online surveys: Simply put, tell us what you think.

For details on the Community Conversations Campaign, visit the link here.