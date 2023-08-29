Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case

By Sara Murray, CNN

(CNN) — Sidney Powell, an attorney involved in Donald Trump’s post-election legal challenges, entered a not guilty plea and said she would waive her arraignment in the case in Fulton County, according to a new court filing.

Powell was charged along with Trump and 17 other co-defendants in a sprawling racketeering case for their attempted efforts to upend the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Trevian Kutti, another defendant in the case who is accused of participating in a campaign to harass an election worker, also entered a not guilty plea and said she would waive her arraignment in a court filing Tuesday.

The judge overseeing the case scheduled arraignments for all 19 defendants for September 6. The court frequently allows defendants to appear virtually for arraignments or to waive their appearances entirely.

Powell and Kutti are the second and third defendants to plead not guilty and waive their arraignments, after Ray Smith on Monday.

