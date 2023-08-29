Divide Fire Protection District to host pancake breakfast on Sept. 3

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Divide Fire Protection District is hosting a pancake breakfast where guests can meet the new Fire Chief and learn about volunteering for the Fire Department.

The breakfast will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Divide Fire Station #1 Shoemaker Station located at 103 Cedar Mountain Road.

There, firefighters with the Department will be serving up golden pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, and of course a healthy cup of freshly-brewed coffee.

Equipment will be on display for guests to look at, and it’s a good opportunity for community members to meet their neighbors and friends, say hello to the Department’s new Fire Chief Mcleod, and learn about how they can volunteer with the Fire Department.