Colorado Springs Utilities temporarily closes E. Boulder Street following water main break
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is announcing it is temporarily closing E. Boulder Street to repair a water main break.
The temporary closures will be between E. Platte Ave. and Prairie Rd.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Utilties stated the closures are expected to be reopen by 5:30 p.m.
As of now, drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.
#Traffic - E. Boulder Street is temporarily closed between E. Platte Ave. and Prairie Road as crews work to repair a water main break. We hope to have Boulder back open by 5:30 p.m. In the meantime, please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/WMDTf2YkTS— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 29, 2023