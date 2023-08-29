Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Utilities temporarily closes E. Boulder Street following water main break

Colorado Springs Utilities
By
New
Published 12:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is announcing it is temporarily closing E. Boulder Street to repair a water main break.

The temporary closures will be between E. Platte Ave. and Prairie Rd.

Officials with the Colorado Springs Utilties stated the closures are expected to be reopen by 5:30 p.m.

As of now, drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content