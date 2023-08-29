Colorado Springs ninja athlete qualifies for National Finals on American Ninja Warrior

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Jaleesia Himka has been training for 9 years in the sport of ninja warrior and now all her hard work is about to pay off after qualifying for the National Finals on American Ninja Warrior.

Colorado Springs resident, Jaleesa Himka, is just 15 years old, and on Monday, August 14, she raced against American Ninja Warrior legend, Jesse Graf, taking the victory and claiming her ticket to the National Finals in Las Vegas.

She competed in the Las Vegas Finals and was the youngest girl to ever make it through the famous spider wall. You can watch her episode on Season 15, Semi-final Episode 4.

What’s more is that this is Jaleesa’s rookie season.

Jaleesa Himka trains at the Lost Island Warrior Ninja Gym in Colorado Springs, and she’s been doing so for 9 years.

Just recently, Himka was the youngest athlete to win the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) World Championships in the 3K, 15K, and the 100 M ninja for her second year in a row.

This is just one of many accolades Jaleesa Himka has racked up.

Himka has been on Season 1 of American Ninja Warrior Junior, and Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior winning both Episode 3 and Semi-final Episode 4.

You can watch a clip of Episode 3 at the link here.

She has also already filmed for Season 16 of American Ninja Warrior and is on her way to Belgium to represent Team USA for Obstacle Course Racing World Championships.

Aside from her competitions, Jaleesa trains younger kids at the Lost Island Warrior Ninja Gym and is working to be in the Olympics in the next 4-8 years.