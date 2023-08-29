Aug. 28 shooting leaves home with multiple bullet holes in front door; no suspects found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking into a shooting that happened at a home on Monday, August 28.

Around 7:07 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Communications Center received multiple calls for shots fired at the 1400 block of Rainier Drive.

Witnesses to the incident reported seeing an unknown person walk up on foot and begin shooting at a home in the area before running back to a car that was parked nearby.

Witnesses also reported seeing multiple cars fleeing the area and exchanging gunfire at the time of the incident as well.

When officers arrived on scene, they reported conducting a protective sweep of the home, which they stated had multiple bullet holes on the front door and several shell casings nearby.

The CSPD reported the home was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and the homeowners returned home hours later.

As of now, no further information has been released surrounding this incident.