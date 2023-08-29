Skip to Content
News

Aug. 28 shooting leaves home with multiple bullet holes in front door; no suspects found

MGN
By
Published 8:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking into a shooting that happened at a home on Monday, August 28. 

Around 7:07 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Communications Center received multiple calls for shots fired at the 1400 block of Rainier Drive. 

Witnesses to the incident reported seeing an unknown person walk up on foot and begin shooting at a home in the area before running back to a car that was parked nearby. 

Witnesses also reported seeing multiple cars fleeing the area and exchanging gunfire at the time of the incident as well. 

When officers arrived on scene, they reported conducting a protective sweep of the home, which they stated had multiple bullet holes on the front door and several shell casings nearby. 

The CSPD reported the home was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and the homeowners returned home hours later. 

As of now, no further information has been released surrounding this incident.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content