Traffic crash leads to driver hitting a police cruiser; driver now facing charges

Published 6:42 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A driver is now facing charges following a traffic crash that ended up with the driver hitting a police cruiser. 

On Monday, August 28, around 3:36 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to the intersection of Issaquah Dr. and Desert Wind Dr. on reports of a possible traffic crash. 

At the scene, officers reported finding the driver and attempted to contact them. That’s when the driver reversed into a police cruiser–causing minor damage. 

The CSPD stated the driver was eventually connected and charged with DUI and other traffic related charges. 

The officer involved was uninjured as a result of the incident.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

