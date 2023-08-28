Traffic Advisories in El Paso County for the week of Aug. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The week of Monday, August 28, will see several road construction projects taking place across El Paso County.

Monday, August 28, the El Paso County Silverton Road Project begins.

That roadwork will be between Old North Gate Rd. and Summit Dr. and officials with El Paso County state that the project is expected to be completed in about four months (weather and resources permitting).

Roads will be open to traffic, although single-lane closures may occur, so drivers should still expect delays in this area.

Also on Monday, August 28, Colorado Springs Utilities will be closing all lanes on Tejon St. for gas and water line work.

That will be right below the railroad bridge.

Traffic will be detoured to south Nevada Ave., but local traffic will be allowed to access businesses.

Officials state the closures are expected to reopen on September 1.

Tuesday, August 29, night work operations will be taking place on Academy Blvd.

El Paso County officials state the project is expected to take up to four working days, weather permitting, and will be from 9 p.m.to 6 a.m. where lane closures will be in place.

Access to ramps and side streets will be maintained as construction is underway.

There, crew members with A-1 Chip Seal, according to officials, will be working on the 2023 Pavement Preservation Project.

They will be sweeping excess chips from roadway, fog sealing the new chip seal, and replacing the pavement markings.

Finally, Wednesday, August 30, crews will be realigning traffic lanes on South Academy Blvd. for waterline work.

That will be between Pikes Peak Ave. and Airport Rd.

El Paso County officials state crews will be working day and night shifts to help expedite the project, but drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes.

Traffic is expected to be realigned by that night but traffic will remain reduced to one lane.

