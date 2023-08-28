Preparing for extreme weather during National Preparedness Month with American Red Cross

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- September marks National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado is urging everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters and extreme weather across the State region.

Severe weather like wildfires, flooding, and extreme heat have seen officials with the American Red Cross responding to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country compared to a decade ago.

In light of these weather-related events, the organization announced a national plan to take urgent action so they can adapt their services and grow their disaster response capacity by:

Enhancing large-scale disaster response services by bolstering the aid provided in emergency shelters and extending casework support to help people with the most recovery needs.

Expanding financial assistance to help more families with unmet needs and bridge the gap between immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery assistance.

Strengthening local partner networks in targeted areas that face a high risk of extreme weather and existing societal inequities with a focus on increased access to health and mental health services, nutritious food and safe housing for local families.

Growing its disaster workforce to deepen its disaster readiness. This includes fortifying the critical infrastructure and technology that enables 24/7 response to disasters across the country.

For National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross is asking community members to take these life-saving actions into consideration: Get a Kit, Make a Plan, and Get Informed. You can follow more of these safety tips here.

“As the frequency and intensity of disasters grow, more people need help more often,” said Phil Martinez, executive director, American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like wildfires in our community, but to also help families in need–both locally and in other parts of the country.”