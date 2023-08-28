Skip to Content
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for teen out of Fountain

CBI
By
today at 6:57 PM
Published 6:55 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen from Fountain.

According to the CBI, Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales was last seen at a residence in the area of Legend Oak Dr. and Fiona Ln. in Fountain. This was on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue crop top.

According to the CBI, 16-year-old Tatiana Aguilar-Gonzales is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has pierced ears. Her tribal affiliation is Nambe.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

