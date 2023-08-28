Management of John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area to revert to Army Corp of Engineers

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will no longer manage the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area beginning Aug. 31.

CPW said its management of the area is ending after 55 years because the agency has been unable to reach a new agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the property.

CPW will continue to manage John Martin Reservoir State Park, which is operated under a separate agreement with the Corps of Engineers.

The nearly 20,000-acre wildlife area sits west of the reservoir and is a popular location for hunting, fishing, boating, and wildlife viewing.

CPW said beginning Sept. 1, any questions about the wildlife area, like "Is it still accessible?" should be directed to the Army Corps of Engineers.