Increased patrols in Adams County set for Labor Day weekend

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Adams County Sheriff's Office will be conducting increased patrols throughout Adams County on Labor Day weekend (Sept.1-2).

The surge patrol comes after CSP crash data from 2022 revealed Labor Day as the top holiday tied for impaired driving-caused crashes—alongside St. Patrick’s Day and Fourth-of-July.

What's more is that the CSP stated as of Tuesday, August 15, 2023, CSP Troopers investigated 171 impaired driving crashes in 2023 for just Adams and Boulder counties. Of those crashes, 136 (79.5%) occurred in Adams County.

In response, officers will be looking for drivers who may be impaired by or otherwise under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of these substances.

If you encounter a suspected impaired driver, the CSP states you should avoid the other party by getting out of the way, pull over, call the CSP at 277 or 303-239-4501, and be prepared to provide the following information: vehicle description, license plate number, location and direction of travel, driver description, and the driving behavior being demonstrated.