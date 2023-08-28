Endangered Missing Alert: 14-year-old girl last seen Aug. 17

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is sending out an Endangered Missing Alert for a 14-year-old girl last seen on Aug. 17.

Oryan Byarlay, 14, was last seen Thursday, August 17, and was last believed to be in the Fort Collins/ Loveland area on Thursday, August 24.

According to the CBI, Byarlay may be with 39-year-old Rachael Tippman.

The CBI describes Byarlay as a white girl with brown hair and blue eyes. She is around 5’3 and 90 pounds and she has her nose pierced.

Rachael Tippmann, 39, is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is around 5’2 and 108 pounds.

The CBI stated that law enforcement is concerned for the safety of Oryan Byarlay, and anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.