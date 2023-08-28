Community Partnership for Child Development hosts preschool enrollment event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Community Partnership for Child Development (CPCD) is joining Harrison School District 2 (D2) for a preschool enrollment event.

The enrollment event will be held on Wednesday, August 30, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m., at Centennial Elementary School.

There, parents and guardians can complete all the paperwork necessary to place their child/ children (ages 3-5) in a D2 classroom.

There will be free on-site developmental screening for speech, OT, PT, and behavioral concerns.

Officials with the event state parents/guardians need to bring the following documentation items:

Birth certificate

Immunization record

Proof of income for last year (2022)

For more information about the event, call 719-635-1536.