Skip to Content
News

Community Partnership for Child Development hosts preschool enrollment event

CPCD
By
Published 8:43 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Community Partnership for Child Development (CPCD) is joining Harrison School District 2 (D2) for a preschool enrollment event. 

The enrollment event will be held on Wednesday, August 30, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m., at Centennial Elementary School. 

There, parents and guardians can complete all the paperwork necessary to place their child/ children (ages 3-5) in a D2 classroom.

There will be free on-site developmental screening for speech, OT, PT, and behavioral concerns. 

Officials with the event state parents/guardians need to bring the following documentation items:

  • Birth certificate
  • Immunization record
  • Proof of income for last year (2022)

For more information about the event, call 719-635-1536.

CPCD
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content