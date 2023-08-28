Colorado Springs man wanted in Downtown shooting was on parole for attempted murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- James Andrew Boswell is wanted for attempted murder after a shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs led to multiple car crashes.

According to court records, there is an open warrant out for Boswell with 11 charges stemming from that July incident, including attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

According to the arrest warrant, Boswell’s friend was driving in Downtown Colorado Springs with Boswell in the passenger seat when she was shot in the neck. The car then crashed into several other vehicles.

Onlookers, like Susan Ross, said the aftermath was a mix of debris, wrecked vehicles, and caution tape.

“Like, what just happened? A lot of people, just, that's the feeling that I got. Everybody was in shock," said Ross.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including Boswell’s friend who was shot in the neck. When officers responded, they searched Boswell and found a stolen handgun and multiple bags of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin and meth.

Boswell was also taken to the hospital due to injuries from the crash and was later released from the hospital without being arrested.

At the hospital, Boswell’s friend told officers she didn’t know who shot her. She said Boswell picked her up 30 minutes before the shooting happened.

“I have no clue if it was him or someone else. I don’t know who did it. I just know all of a sudden I couldn’t breathe.”

While at the hospital, the victim’s mother said Boswell has been physically abusive to the victim in the past and that she lives with her now because of the domestic violence incidents. But she said they started seeing each other again in June. The mother’s boyfriend said, “This is not the first time (Boswell) has put (the victim) in the hospital.”

It’s unclear if the gunshot was intended for the victim or if it was an accident, but Boswell does have a violent criminal past. In 2017, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder.

13 Investigates reached out to the Department of Corrections with information on his parole eligibility and release date but we haven’t heard back.

A little more than six years after he was sentenced for attempted murder, he is facing another attempted murder charge.

The Colorado Springs Police Department searched the car involved in the shooting and found a shell casing matching the stolen gun found on Boswell the night of the crash. Detectives said, based on the wound, the shot came from the passenger seat, where Boswell was sitting at the time.