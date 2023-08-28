Colorado Springs gas prices fall 7.3 cents per gallon from Aug. 21

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- Average gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 7.3 cents per gallon from the week of Aug. 21, that's according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.

Gas prices are averaging $3.89/g for Monday, August 28, standing 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 16.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.48/g yesterday on Aug. 27, while the most expensive was $4.16/g–a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.34/g while the highest was $4.94/g.

The national average price of gasoline, on the other hand, has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g for Aug. 28.

GasBuddy reported the national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

These are the historical gas prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

August 28, 2022: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 28, 2021: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 28, 2020: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

August 28, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 28, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 28, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

August 28, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 28, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

August 28, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 28, 2013: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

For neighboring areas and their current gas prices, GasBuddy reports:

Denver: $3.90/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.96/g.

Fort Collins: $3.95/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.98/g.

The State of Colorado overall has average gas prices now standing at $3.49/g, down from last week’s, $3.99/g.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy reports the national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and now stands at $4.333 per gallon.