Cañon City Police Department issues Missing Person Alert for man least heard from on July 26

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cañon City Police Department is issuing a Missing Person Alert for a man seen about a week ago (Aug. 21).

Gary Thornton was reported missing by his family on Sunday, August 20, from the Cañon City Area.

According to the Police Department, Thornton was last heard from on Wednesday, July 26, and his family stated it was unusual for them to not hear from him after this long.

The Police Department describes Gary as being a white man, 5’10, 170 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gary may be driving a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plates issued to: AUBR22.

Vehicle Description Image/ Not the actual vehicle | Cañon City Police Department

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.