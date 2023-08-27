Texas takeover raises back-to-school anxiety for Houston students, parents and teachers

HOUSTON (AP) — The largest school district in Texas is opening a new chapter as it begins the school year. A state takeover of the Houston school district has a new superintendent making what he calls bold changes. Some teachers, parents and students have loudly criticized the proposals. One change getting a lot of attention is his order to repurpose libraries into spaces where misbehaving children can be disciplined at some underperforming schools. New superintendent Mike Miles says years of poor academic performance requires systemic change as Houstonians start the new year on Monday.

