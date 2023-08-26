Comic fans converge on Broadmoor World Arena for annual event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comic fans from around the country are making their way to Colorado Springs for the annual Comic Con event.

This years event, held at the Broadmoor World Arena, features some big names including William Shatner from Star Trek, Bruce Campbell from the Evil Dead, and Cary Elwes, who starred in the Princess Bride.

The three day event also offers comic lovers a chance to buy memorabilia, art, costumes. Many of the visitors were decked out in their own costumes, including Todd Welch.

"I love it. This is our second con of the season and it's great to be around this community of people. They are a lot of fun," Welch said.

The weekend ends with a cosplay competition where cosplayers put their costumes up against each other to get the coveted best in show prize.

This event is truly out of this world and tickets are still available for tomorrow.