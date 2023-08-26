Boil-water notice issued after E. coli found in water supply near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — A boil water advisory has been issued after E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park, officials warned Friday.

“These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems,” said a park news release.

The bacteria were found Friday, said the National Park Service. “As of right now, the only affected area is Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity,” said the news release.

Phantom Ranch is a popular lodge within Grand Canyon National Park run by the park system.

Officials urged individuals in the affected area to boil water before consuming it until further notice.

“Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source,” said the news release. “It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system or a failure in the water treatment process,” officials said.

