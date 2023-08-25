Multi-agency operation results in vehicle recoveries and multiple arrests

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Dept. (PPD) said a recent operation to address motor vehicle thefts in southern Colorado brought together the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Fountain PD, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Canon City PD, and the PPD.

The PPD said the operation resulted in the recovery of seven stolen vehicles, five arrests, and found narcotics. Included in the recovered vehicles were three motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck. The PPD said the individuals who were contacted during the investigation were a mix of felons, parolees, and local gang members.

According to the PPD, three people who were arrested will be charged with motor vehicle theft. One woman had 10 municipal warrants and another male had two warrants. A stolen license plate was also recovered.

The PPD said they want to remind community members to make sure to immediately report any stolen or lost license plates and to confirm you have the correct plates on your vehicle.