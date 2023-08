PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Fair in Pueblo begins Friday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. KRDO NewsChannel 13 will be coming to you live from the fairgrounds throughout the day! Watch the video above for live content, or rewatch the videos below for our already-aired live videos.

