KRDO meets Shazam 'The highest-jumping dog in the world' at the Colorado State Fair

today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:41 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shazam is a border collie who was adopted in Denver and holds the title of highest-jumping dog in the world.

Shazam is part of the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show which features dogs adopted from all over the world and is based in Colorado.

Canine Stars will be performing shows each day at 2, 4, and 6 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair.

For more information on the organization, visit Canine Stars.

