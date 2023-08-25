Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Good Samaritan helps clear fallen trees on Rt. 381 in Fayette County

By
Published 9:47 AM

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Good Samaritan jumped into action early Friday morning to help out after strong storms brought down trees along Rt. 381.

The storm left all kinds of debris along the roadway near the Mill Run area of Fayette County just north of Ohiopyle.

“I saw there were a bunch of trees down, so I just brought the chainsaw out and started cutting trees to help and clear a path,” John ‘J.T.’ Smith said. “In disasters like this, you really see how people join together and come together to work and help each other out.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt from the storms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content