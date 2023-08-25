Fort Carson hosts Color Fest on Aug. 26

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fort Carson Color Fest is taking place on Aug. 26, and there will be plenty of activities and entertainment for you and your family and friends to participate in.

The Color Fest will be held on Saturday, August 26, from 8-12 p.m. at Iron Horse Park.

The annual event is open to anyone who can access the installation and will be complete with a 5k Color Run, food and beverages for purchase, family-friendly activities, vendors and entertainment, and a bounce house that will be $10 per person.

The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. and registration for the event is free.

Officials with the event state gate access procedures will apply, so guests are being advised to plan accordingly.

County, state, and federal civilian concealed-carry permits are not recognized or valid on Fort Carson and all weapons brought onto the installation must be registered with the Provost Marshal’s Office at building 2700 in accordance with U.S. Army and Fort Carson regulations and policy.

Only law enforcement personnel in the performance of official duties may possess a concealed weapon on Fort Carson.

Officials added that despite the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado, wrongful use or possession of marijuana on a federal installation is a violation of federal law.

To register for the Color Fest, visit the link here.