The Sand Creek football team plans on getting off to a fast start this season

Sand Creek will get a chance to prove themselves in week one, "You get to show people what we are made of to begin with. It's homecoming, so a lot of people are going to be there. So they're going to see how we are built this year," says Sand Creek wide receiver, Elijah Brotherns. Nolan Radney adds,

"It's going to be a great way to have the first game as a win. It's going to show people that we're here to play."

The Scorpions are preaching the power of positive messages this year in fact, positivity is having a huge impact within the program, "If we go out and just be positive, if we just try doing bad things and being negative. We're going to have mistakes. So we try to stay positive." says Brotherns. "We've been pretty much acting as if we're family and just saying hi to a new cousin. Every day when we go into the locker room, it's always congratulations and good job on this hit. Good job on this block. Never. Hey, man, you did this wrong or Hey, man, you did this bad." says Radney.

The players believe the positive vibes will lead to a memorable season, "I want it to be the best year that Creek has ever had and might as well make it my best," says Radney. "We might have had a bad season last year, but this year we coming," says Brotherns.