PPIR hosting ‘Hot Rod Rock & Rumble’ this weekend

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair begins this weekend, but there's also another fantastic event happening in southern Colorado.

Once again this year, Pikes Peak International Raceway is hosting Hot Rod Rock & Rumble. The event features three days of classic cars and more than 20 live bands.

An art auction on Saturday also benefits Shield 616. All proceeds from the auction will go to purchase rifle-rated vests for the Fountain Police Department.

For more information, visit https://hotrodrock.com/