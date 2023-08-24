Pikes Peak Library District partners with Comcast to increase internet access with ‘Lift Zones’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thanks to a partnership between the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) and Comcast, internet access will be attainable.

According to the PPLD, four library locations will receive Comcast Lift Zone connectivity centers; Library 21c, Penrose, East, and Ruth Holley libraries.

Comcast Lift Zones provide an additional free Wi-Fi network that's meant to increase the number of internet users the library can support at once without compromising the quality of service. The PPLD said access to faster Wi-Fi supports the 2023-2025 strategic plan to connect people to resources and services and provide equitable access to physical and virtual spaces in safe and inclusive environments.

“Access to high-speed internet and digital skills training is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, making connectivity more important than ever. We are honored to partner with Pikes Peak Library District to ensure more people in the Colorado Springs area have access to fast, reliable, and secure connectivity year-round,” said J.D. Keller, Sr. Vice President, Comcast Mountain West Region in a press release. “From doing homework, searching for jobs, accessing healthcare services and so much more, partnerships like the one with Pikes Peak Library District are important to make sustainable progress to advancing economic mobility and promoting digital equity in our communities.”

According to officials, Comcast selected PPLD's libraries to be four of the only seven libraries in Colorado with Lift Zones.

The additional networks are available now at all four locations. Library patrons can access the Lift Zone Wi-Fi network by opening their device's Wi-Fi settings, selecting the PPLD Lift Zone network, and accepting the terms and conditions when promoted.

The PPLD said it's working on two other projects that would increase access to digital resources outside of operating hours. That includes expanding the Wi-Fi network outside of buildings and installing hold lockers. These projects are made possible with funds awarded to PPLD through the City of Colorado Springs Digital Equity Grant Program.