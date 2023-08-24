Congresswoman Lauren Boebert addresses recent headlines and the 2024 election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Like her or not, Rep. Lauren Boebert has certainly made a name for herself in Congress since being elected in 2020 to represent Congressional District 3 in Colorado, a region that includes Pueblo County as well as the far southern and western portions of the state.

Just this year, she has made national headlines for her role in electing a House Speaker, voting on the debt ceiling, defending Donald Trump, and more.

Most of the time, calls to her office to request a comment on those issues are not returned, but the fiery Republican from Rifle stopped by the NewsChannel 13 studio on Thursday for an exclusive interview to discuss those topics and more with KRDO's Bart Bedsole.