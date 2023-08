COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says they are responding to a power outage Wednesday afternoon in the Stratmoor neighborhood on the south end of Colorado Springs.

CSU says the outage was caused by a vehicle crashing into a transformer. CSU crews are on scene and working to restore power.

The agency says the estimated time of restoration is 6:38 p.m.

View the CSU outage map here.