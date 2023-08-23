Mountain View Electric Association hosts live demonstration of electric safety

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain View Electric Association held an electric safety event in partnership with the Falcon Fire Protection District.

The event was geared towards spreading the word on safety issues surrounding power lines, electric devices, and the effects of electrocution.

Journeyman linemen performed a variety of live electrical emergency demonstrations for first responders, elected officials, and local members of the community.

The event was highlighted by Bill Hottel, a skilled United Power line worker who encountered a firsthand high-voltage contact.

Hottel explained how he mistook a powered underground switch cabinet for inactive, resulting in a life-changing incident, as he received over 7,200 volts, causing both minor and severe burns.

"So from the time I was burnt, I was put into a coma for 30 days. I was moved to a rehab floor for 30 days, and then I was at home doing physical therapy, rehab as such, for another seven months until I went back to work,” said Hottel.

He said he now takes on the crucial role of educating the community on electrical safety.

The captain of the Falcon Fire Protection District stressed the importance of keeping your distance from fallen power lines until emergency personal can get to the area.